Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.