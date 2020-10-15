Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of REPL opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

