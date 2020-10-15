Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.