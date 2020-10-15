Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

RNO stock opened at €23.15 ($27.23) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.17. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

