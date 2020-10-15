Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

