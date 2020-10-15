Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

