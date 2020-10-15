Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 9,752 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after buying an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,008,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -648.09, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,712. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

