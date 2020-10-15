Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,778,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

