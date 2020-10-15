Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 104.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after buying an additional 5,138,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vistra by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,001,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,226,000 after buying an additional 926,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

VST opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

