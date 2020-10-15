Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

