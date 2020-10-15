Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 82.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 121.8% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

