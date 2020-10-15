Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 4,896 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,389 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $61,677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,928,000 after acquiring an additional 602,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $1,376,380. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

