Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

