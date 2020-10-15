Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

