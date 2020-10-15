Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,657,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $203.43 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.03.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

