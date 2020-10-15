Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,893 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

