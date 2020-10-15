Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $65.04 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.