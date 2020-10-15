Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $148.51 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

