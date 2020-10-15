Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.