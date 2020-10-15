Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $61,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

