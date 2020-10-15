Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

