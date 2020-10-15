Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 475.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 406,473 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $23.05 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.