Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $374.24 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

