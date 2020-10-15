Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after buying an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

KO opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.