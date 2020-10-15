Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Shares of BDX opened at $233.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

