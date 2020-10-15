Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 177.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,569,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,846,000 after purchasing an additional 341,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,554,000 after purchasing an additional 410,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

