Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 327 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SYNNEX by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $682,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,032. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.