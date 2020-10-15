Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 14,018 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WH opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morningstar reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

