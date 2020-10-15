Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 129.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 790,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,921. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

