Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 34.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

