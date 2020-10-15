Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Update

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWBYF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial initiated coverage on Red White & Bloom Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

There is no company description available for Red White & Bloom Brands Inc

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.