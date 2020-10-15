Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,616.94 ($99.52).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,524.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,170.98. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

