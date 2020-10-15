RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) President Ashley Chaffin Glover Sells 1,037 Shares of Stock

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 10th, Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,329,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealPage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in RealPage by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in RealPage by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

