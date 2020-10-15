RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to gain from growth opportunities in the defense business and solid backlog — which stood at $431.9 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company expects the demand in industrial business to gain momentum in the second half of the year. Also, rewards to shareholders and an impressive liquidity position might aid. However, in the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, it expects the pandemic to affect its operational performance. Revenues for fiscal second quarter are expected to be $148-$152 million, suggesting a decline from $181.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Commercial aerospace will likely face headwinds from reduced air travel. Its industrial businesses will likely suffer from pandemic-induced woes in the first half of fiscal 2020.”

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a sell rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $124.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.20. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.