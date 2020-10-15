Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.