Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg acquired 655,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $753,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Resource Company Profile

