Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 23,100 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,487.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at C$215,014.17.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$74,098.50.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 30,700 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 39,500 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$72,680.00.

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock opened at C$2.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

