Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

