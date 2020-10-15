Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million.

WYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

NYSE:WYND opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -274.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,173,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

