Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.