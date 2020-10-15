Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Issued By KeyCorp

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for At Home Group in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 344,474 shares valued at $7,359,228. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,729 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at $9,530,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 414,769 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at $6,490,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

