Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Decreased by Analyst

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.28. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

