Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOCS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,526,247.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

