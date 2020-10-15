Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

CG opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $113,980,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $56,498,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 806,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $14,733,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

