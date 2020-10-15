Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

NYSE LHX opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,948,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after purchasing an additional 160,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

