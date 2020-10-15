Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of HOLX opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,104,193 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 869,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $46,580,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

