Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley Securities upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,380.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.