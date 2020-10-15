PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.02 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.02 ($0.98). Approximately 1,207,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 455,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.60 ($1.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Get PRS Reit alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. PRS Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.22%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for PRS Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.