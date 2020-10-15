Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

