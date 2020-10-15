Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.
Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
About Proteostasis Therapeutics
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.
