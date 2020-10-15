Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $771.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

